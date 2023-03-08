Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,264,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,444 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 5.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.70% of Western Midstream Partners worth $358,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,704,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,992,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,910 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 169,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.