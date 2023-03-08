WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.21. WeWork shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,926,152 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

WeWork (NYSE:WEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork



WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.



