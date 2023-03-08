WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.21. WeWork shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,926,152 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

