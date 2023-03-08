Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,651.92

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,651.92 ($43.91) and last traded at GBX 3,063 ($36.83), with a volume of 581016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,098 ($37.25).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($42.21) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690 ($44.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,011.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,993.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,708.88.

In related news, insider Fumbi Chima bought 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($37.37) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($35,766.67). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($37.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,383.60). Also, insider Fumbi Chima bought 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($37.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($35,766.67). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

