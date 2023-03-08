Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading Down 4%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 7,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

