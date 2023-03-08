Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.