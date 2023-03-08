Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Cut by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,829 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 6.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

WSM traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 214,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,195. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

