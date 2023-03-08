XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $59.30 million and $872,517.42 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,471,416 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

