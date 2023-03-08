XYO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.56 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00038221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00221725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,080.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00553244 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,207,977.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

