Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,813,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,357 shares.The stock last traded at $1.49 and had previously closed at $1.56.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.