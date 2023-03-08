Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Yelp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,605 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,956 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

