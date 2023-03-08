Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.04. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

