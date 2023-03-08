YUSD Stablecoin One Day Volume Hits $216,889.16 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.44 million and $216,889.16 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00426603 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.21 or 0.28835532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.999574 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $241,016.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

