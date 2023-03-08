Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Triatomic Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,607,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 141,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ZLAB stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

