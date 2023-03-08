Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $37.21. Zai Lab shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 110,794 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,601.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $28,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.