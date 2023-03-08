ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Price Up 10.9%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 38,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile
Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
Further Reading
