Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

ZNTL opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

