Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $30.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,502,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.