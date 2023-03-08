ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Insider Richard Heppenstall Purchases 12,500 Shares

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) insider Richard Heppenstall bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZimVie Stock Down 4.0 %

ZIMV traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,381. ZimVie Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZimVie Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

