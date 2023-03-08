Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 3,914,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,170,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Zomedica in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zomedica by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zomedica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

