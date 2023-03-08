Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $502,250.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. 3,064,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

