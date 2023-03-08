Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Position Raised by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 85,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,036. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

