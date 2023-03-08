Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Zynex Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

