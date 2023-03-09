10,000 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight Company Profile

BKI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 119,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

