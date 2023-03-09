10,382 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

