15,868 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Purchased by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.2 %

WTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 779,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,855. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $821.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.97.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 198.96% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

