18,149 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,672,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth $6,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at $3,558,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZimVie news, insider Richard Heppenstall purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZimVie Price Performance

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ZIMV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 444,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,505. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ZimVie Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

