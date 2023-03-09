1inch Network Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $393.52 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,192,896 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.

The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.

One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.

Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

1inch Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

