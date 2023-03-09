21,965 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. 193,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,993. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

