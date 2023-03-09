232,663 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 879.2% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 470,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $4,944,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 743,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.06 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

