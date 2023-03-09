233,422 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

