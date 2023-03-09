274,000 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Acquired by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. Insteel Industries comprises 2.0% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 51.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIIN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

