2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) versus MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Critical Survey

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and MarketWise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.76 -$322.15 million ($4.19) -2.19 MarketWise $549.18 million 1.16 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

2U has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

This table compares 2U and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -33.45% -16.25% -4.68% MarketWise 4.19% -13.34% 11.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 2U and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 5 4 0 2.44 MarketWise 0 2 3 0 2.60

2U currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.10%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than 2U.

Summary

MarketWise beats 2U on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

