31,734 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

