425,000 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by SW Investment Management LLC

SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,369,000. Sleep Number comprises about 7.2% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 926.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 141,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 601.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000.

SNBR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $742.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

