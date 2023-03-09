4,300 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $300.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,290,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,473,160. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.