4,750 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.05. 37,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.