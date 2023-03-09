51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.