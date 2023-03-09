60,782 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.