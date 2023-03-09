6,756 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.19. 76,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,570. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

