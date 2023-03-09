908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

908 Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

