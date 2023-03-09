908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

908 Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

