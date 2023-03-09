908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

908 Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MASS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 908 Devices by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

