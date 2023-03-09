94,975 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBEU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.10. 230,288 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83.

