Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

ABT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

