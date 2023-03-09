AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 317,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

