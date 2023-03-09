Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) is Castellan Group’s 8th Largest Position

Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 2.7% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Castellan Group owned about 0.38% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,838. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11.

