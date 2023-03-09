Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 339,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,128. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.51. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

