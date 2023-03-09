Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 339,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,128. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.51. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
