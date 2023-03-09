Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 916,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,830,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 123,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.91. The company had a trading volume of 367,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,066. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.51. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

