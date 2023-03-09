Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,106.23

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,106.23 ($25.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,116 ($25.44). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,092 ($25.16), with a volume of 872,934 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($30.96) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($25.97) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,306.50 ($27.74).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,540.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,185.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,103.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

About Admiral Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,615.38%.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.