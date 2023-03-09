Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,175 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $117,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 494,430 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $347.46. 896,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,135. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

